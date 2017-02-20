Former Team Sky medic pulls out of me...

Former Team Sky medic pulls out of meeting with MPs

12 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Former Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman has pulled out of his much-anticipated appearance before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Wednesday. Freeman, who still works for British Cycling, emailed the committee's chairman Damian Collins MP on Tuesday to confirm he was too ill to attend the Westminster session on 'Combating Doping in Sport'.

