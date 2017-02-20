Former soldier looking to represent T...

Former soldier looking to represent Team GB in Paralympics

A FORMER soldier who had three limbs blown off in a Taliban bomb blast has set his sights on the 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Josh Boggi broke his back, lost both his legs and had to have his right arm amputated when he stepped on an IED on New Year's Eve in 2010 but is now desperate to represent Great Britain in Tokyo.

