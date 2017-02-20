Ferrand-Prevot set for Canyon-SRAM debut at Strade Bianche
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot will make her long-awaited Canyon-SRAM debut at this weekend's Strade Bianche. Ferrand-Prevot hasn't raced since the Olympic Games last August after injury meant she only competed on the road for nine days during the whole of last season.
