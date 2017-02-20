Feds spar with Lance Armstrong over w...

Feds spar with Lance Armstrong over when $100 million trial should start

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: USA Today

Feds spar with Lance Armstrong over when $100 million trial should start Former cyclist Lance Armstrong wants civil fraud trial to start in early 2018 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8GLYr The federal government is suing Lance Armstrong on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service and is seeking nearly $100 million in damages. Lance Armstrong and the federal government are having at least one more fight in court before Armstrong goes to trial for his sins in cycling -- this time a dispute over when his trial should start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC