Facing lawsuit, Armstrong says he 'loved' wearing Postal
Former cyclist Lance Armstrong says he "loved" representing the U.S. Postal Service, even as the government sues to get back the millions it spent sponsoring his teams. After years of legal wrangling, the federal government's $100 million lawsuit against Armstrong is expected to go to trial later this year.
