European banks hit three-week high in earnings-driven trade

LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose on Wednesday in another session dominated by earnings, as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks to a three-week high. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 percent with the banking index the top sector, up 1.7 percent.

