Ernesto Colnago celebrates 85th birthday with special edition bike - Gallery

Ernesto Colnago celebrates 85th birthday with special edition bike

Colnago founder Ernesto Colnago turned 85 this week and in celebration of reaching such a grand old age, he and his company have released a special edition bike. Just 85 of the bikes will be made, in 19 different sizes, and one will set you back the hefty sum of 9,999/$12,500.

