Dubai Tour: Stage 3 Highlights - Video

John Degenkolb claimed his first victory in Trek-Segafredo colours with a close-run victory over Reinardt Janse van Rensburg on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour. Janse van Rensburg, with his team leader Mark Cavendish having slipped back in the final kilometres, began the sprint on the right side of the road and looked like he might take the win for the South African squad.

