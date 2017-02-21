Dougall is Dimension Data's Tour de Langkawi lucky charm
Nicholas Dougall of the Lakes Oil N.L team and Nick Bensley in action during stage five. The British-born South African is one of the key men for current race leader Ryan Gibbons in the sprints but will also be crucial for Mekseb Debesay and Ben O'Connor on the queen stage to Cameron Highlands.
