Disc brakes: UCI calls on CPA to 'respect the democratic process'

The UCI has responded to the CPA's call for a second ban on disc brakes , urging the riders' association to 'respect the democratic process' in which they were involved in negotiating the reintroduction of discs in the pro peloton this season . Cyclingnews has seen a copy of the UCI's written response to the letter sent by the CPA last week, in which CPA president Gianni Bugno complained that conditions requested by the majority of the pro peloton had not yet been met .

