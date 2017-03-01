Did You Know? The Real Le Samyn

Did You Know? The Real Le Samyn

Did you know! Le Samyn takes place outside of Flanders! It's actually in Wallonia, maybe 20km south of Ronse and Geraardsbergen. There is a road just outside Quaregnon, where the race starts, called the Route de Wallonie, just in case you were unsure.

