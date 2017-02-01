Dempster will lead Cycling Academy in Pro Continental debut - News Shorts

ASO and German TV agree to daily live Tour broadcasts in 2017-18, New Axeon riders open season with wins, Sir Chris Hoy will open London Bike Show Brothers Ivo and Rui Oliveria of Portugal are the first twins to be a part of the program in its nine-year history. Chris Hoy poses for pictures on August 19, 2008 with the gold medals won during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games Cycling Academy will make its Pro Continental debut this week in Spain at the Volta a La Comunitat Valenciana , the five-day UCI 2.1 race that starts Wednesday in Orihuela with a 38km team time trial.

