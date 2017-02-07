Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capitol Hill

In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., questions Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis on Capitol Hill in Washington during Mattis confirmation hearing before the committee. Gillibrand, one of a handful of Senate Democrats seen as potential candidates for president in 2020, has won praise from liberal bloggers for voting against nearly all of President Donald Trump's picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.