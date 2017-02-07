Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capitol Hill
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., questions Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis on Capitol Hill in Washington during Mattis confirmation hearing before the committee. Gillibrand, one of a handful of Senate Democrats seen as potential candidates for president in 2020, has won praise from liberal bloggers for voting against nearly all of President Donald Trump's picks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|4 hr
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC