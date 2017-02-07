Democratic pressure to oppose Trump r...

Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capitol Hill

There are 1 comment on the New Canaan News-Review story from 11 hrs ago, titled Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capitol Hill. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., questions Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis on Capitol Hill in Washington during Mattis confirmation hearing before the committee. Gillibrand, one of a handful of Senate Democrats seen as potential candidates for president in 2020, has won praise from liberal bloggers for voting against nearly all of President Donald Trump's picks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Democrats alienate voters

Houston, TX

#1 11 hrs ago
I know people who used to vote for Democrats but are now vowing never to vote for Democrats again. The radical democrats and their radical supporters are driving voters away who do not want to be associated radical activism and unnecessary hostile social discord in society and the push to establish and protect radical liberal and criminal rights over the rights of normal citizens of the U.S. I am sure other people must also have heard such talk from people they know. So, why are we not hearing about this in the media?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC