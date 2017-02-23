Degenkolb building towards the Classics with confidence

John Degenkolb 's consistency in the Dubai Tour sprints sent a clear message to his Classics rivals: the German is back to his best, has worked hard during the winter and is ready to challenge for victory in all the spring Monuments from Milan-San Remo to Paris-Roubaix. Degenkolb finished fourth, fourth, first and fifth in the sprints at the Dubai Tour, winning the hardest finish in al Aqah after an hour of intense racing in difficult conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.