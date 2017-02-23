Degenkolb building towards the Classics with confidence
John Degenkolb 's consistency in the Dubai Tour sprints sent a clear message to his Classics rivals: the German is back to his best, has worked hard during the winter and is ready to challenge for victory in all the spring Monuments from Milan-San Remo to Paris-Roubaix. Degenkolb finished fourth, fourth, first and fifth in the sprints at the Dubai Tour, winning the hardest finish in al Aqah after an hour of intense racing in difficult conditions.
