Cycling: Determined Quintana wins Tour of Valencia
Nairo Quintana made the perfect start to a daunting season as the Movistar rider survived the elements to win the Tour of Valencia on Sunday. Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana celebrates on the podium after winning the 68th edition of Tour of Valencian Community, after the fifth stage, a 130.2km run between Paterna and Valencia.
