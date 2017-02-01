Cycle through spectacular Snowdonia w...

Cycle through spectacular Snowdonia with Sir Bradley Wiggins in SKODA advert

The 90-second film, featuring the SKODA Superb Estate, charts the career of the Olympian as he rides along Pen-y-Pass Following key moments in the cyclist's personal and professional life, it reflects on his achievements as he pushes himself to the limits on the peaks of Snowdonia. The film is part of the car maker's new brand campaign - Driven by Something Different - and features the SKODA Superb Estate.

