Could organisers charge spectators to watch races?
One of professional cycling's biggest draws is that anyone can turn up at the side of the road and watch the world's best race for free. However, with budgets getting tighter and the economic future of the sport uncertain, half of Belgium's major race organisers believe that charging spectators is an inevitability.
