Coquard doubles 2017 win count with victory in Ruta del Sol
After three days for the mountain specialists and time triallists, a tricky final kilometre in the Ruta del Sol 's stage 4 could not stop French fast man Bryan Coquard from clinching a sprint victory at the first available opportunity. Always strong in the earliest part of the season, Coquard, 24, has won no fewer than seven stages of the Etoile de Besseges in his career to date.
