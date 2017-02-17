Contador to work for Mollema in Abu D...

Contador to work for Mollema in Abu Dhabi Tour

12 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Alberto Contador has confirmed that although he will be racing the Abu Dhabi Tour , he will not be leading Trek-Segafredo there: rather his objective is to hone his race form and work for teammate Bauke Mollema . "Of course Bauke will be our leader," Contador told Spanish newspaper MARCA on Sunday.

