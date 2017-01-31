Chris Froome opens his 2017 season in...

Chris Froome opens his 2017 season in Melbourne

Read more: Daily Mail

The three-time Tour de France winner is looking to become the first rider in more than a decade to claim back-to-back titles in the five-day event. The 31-year-old finished 27th in last year's prologue over the same course and went on to win the tour.

