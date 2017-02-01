Chris Froome finished near the front of the peloton in Australia
Chris Froome finished sixth on stage one of the Herald Sun Tour as he looks to become the first rider in more than a decade to claim back-to-back titles in the five-day event. Having come 26th in Wednesday's prologue, the three-time Tour de France winner came home one minute and 11 seconds behind stage winner Damien Howson of Orica-Scott.
