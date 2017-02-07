Channel 4 denies that Sir Bradley Wig...

Channel 4 denies that Sir Bradley Wiggins is leaving The Jump

Channel 4 has denied reports that celebrated cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is pulling out of The Jump, following reports that his recent ankle injury had been aggravated during competition on Sunday's launch show. Apparently the 36-year-old athlete, who previously admitted on Instagram that he'd injured himself , complained of a torn calf muscle after narrowly defeating comedian Mark Dolan in the parallel ski slalom, saying he was unable to put his ski boot back on and hinted that he wasn't sure if he'd be back to the Daily Star .

