Cavendish wins crash-hit opening stage of Abu Dhabi Tour

11 hrs ago

Britain's Mark Cavendish won the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, outsprinting his rivals to snatch the overall lead in a crash-marred climax on Thursday. The Dimension Data rider beat German Andre Greipel and Italy's Niccolo Bonifazio after a perfect lead-out from his team mates at the end of a 189-km flat ride.

