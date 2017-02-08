Bruyneel blasts LeMond for 'obsession' with Armstrong and mechanical doping

Johan Bruyneel has poured scorn on Greg LeMond over his involvement in recent investigations into mechanical doping, labeling the American an 'asshole' and arguing that he has an unnatural obsession with tarnishing the reputation of Lance Armstrong. In an interview with the Belgian magazine Humo , Bruyneel, who was Armstrong's former directeur sportif at the US Postal team, likened detractors of Armstrong to a "sect", asserting that "they can keep trying until the year 3000 they're not going to find mechanical doping."

