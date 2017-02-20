British Cycling accused of burying 20...

British Cycling accused of burying 2012 report detailing bullying

As an independent investigation into an abusive culture in British Cycling's high-performance programme faces further delays, the federation has come up against more criticism from UK Sport after it was revealed that a similar internal inquiry had taken place in 2012 but was not acted upon. The Guardian reported Tuesday that former British Cycling CEO Peter King conducted a post-London Olympic Games performance review, interviewing more than 40 different riders and staff from the programme, but UK Sport only saw the full report in 2016.

