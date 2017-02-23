Bouygues Telecom's profit surges to E...

Bouygues Telecom's profit surges to EUR169m in 2016

French conglomerate Bouygues Group has reported revenue of EUR31.768 billion for the twelve months to 31 December 2016, a decrease of 2% from EUR32.428 billion in the year-ago period. The firm generated a net profit attributable to the group of EUR632.0 million in the period under review, a 29% improvement from the EUR489.0 million twelve months earlier.

