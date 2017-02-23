Bouygues Telecom's profit surges to EUR169m in 2016

French conglomerate Bouygues Group has reported revenue of EUR31.768 billion for the twelve months to 31 December 2016, a decrease of 2% from EUR32.428 billion in the year-ago period. The firm generated a net profit attributable to the group of EUR632.0 million in the period under review, a 29% improvement from the EUR489.0 million twelve months earlier.

