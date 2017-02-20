Boonen ruled out of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne by stomach problems
Tom Boonen will not start Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne due to illness. His Quick-Step Floors team announced the news via Twitter shortly before the start of Sunday's race.
