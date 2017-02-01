BMC victory puts Senni in yellow at Valenciana

Crossing the line at the head of affairs for BMC Racing Wednesday at the Volta a La Comunitat Valenciana paid off with an expanded wardrobe for Manuel Senni, who came out of the opening team time trial stage with the race leader's yellow jersey, the green jersey for the points classification, the red jersey of the combined classification and the white jersey of best young rider. It was a satisfying result for a rider who was a late edition to the team's roster for the Spanish event.

