Ben Hermans boosts his stature in BMC team with Green Mountain victory
Ben Hermans went up Green Mountain on Saturday afternoon looking to hold onto the red jersey at the Tour of Oman . He came back down it with his second stage win of the week, a hefty down payment on overall victory, and a significant boost to his standing within the BMC Racing team.
