Belgian Classics to take anti-terrorism precautions
Race organisers in Belgium are reacting to world events and uneasiness by taking steps to prevent any possible terrorist attacks on the upcoming spring Classics. Intersecting streets will be blocked, backpacks checked, and additional security forces will be on hand.
