Australian Howson holds off Froome to win Herald Sun Tour

Australian domestique Damien Howson claimed victory in the Herald Sun Tour on Sunday, holding off a couple of attacks from three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome over the fourth and final stage for his first overall race win. The 24-year-old Orica-Scott rider, who won his first stage to open the race proper on Thursday, finished in the peleton 17 seconds behind Britain's breakaway stage winner Ian Stannard after four laps of Kingslake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.