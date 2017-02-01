Australian 1st after Day 1 of Herald ...

Australian 1st after Day 1 of Herald Sun Tour, Froome 6th

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Australian cyclist Damien Howson took the overall lead in the Herald Sun Tour after winning the grueling opening Falls Creek stage on Thursday, leaving three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome in sixth place. Howson leads Orica-Scott teammate Esteban Chaves and Froome by more than a minute.

