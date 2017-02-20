Adam Yates: Fourth in the Tour means ...

Adam Yates: Fourth in the Tour means little at the Giro d'Italia

He claims that there is only pressure from himself when it comes to racing the Giro d'Italia but Adam Yates is determined to produce back-to-back performances at Grand Tours when he competes in the first three-week race of the season in May. Yates, who finished fourth in the Tour de France last year and won the best young classification, heads to the Corsa Rosa alongside his twin brother Simon, and together they will spearhead Orica-Scott's GC bid. Success at such a prestigious and difficult race is a formidable challenge, especially with a string of more experienced rivals set to line up at the 100th edition of the event.

