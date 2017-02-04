23 University of Dayton students arre...

23 University of Dayton students arrested for underage drinking

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

According to a statement, the Ohio Investigative Unit received complaints about underage drinking at Romer's Bar, 1151 Brown St. and El Rancho Grande, 1200 Brown St. Agents arrested 7 students at Romer's Bar and 16 students at El Rancho Grande. They also found nine fake driver licenses.

Comments made yesterday: 31,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,703

