2017 Tour de Langkawi team presentation - Gallery

As the sun set on the western beaches of Kuala Terengganu, all 19 teams of the 2017 Le Tour de Langkawi assembled at the Primula Beach Hotel for the presentation on the eve of the race. The now iconic winner's Challenge Trophy was shown off to the teams, officials and dignities before riders were called on stage.

