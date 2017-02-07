1956 Tour de France winner Roger Walk...

1956 Tour de France winner Roger Walkowiak dies aged 89

10 hrs ago

The Frenchman was the oldest living Tour champion following the death of Ferdi Kubler in December . Walkowiak's Tour victory was among the most surprising in the history of the race and the expression 'un Tour la Walko' would pass into the popular lexicon in France to suggest an unexpected or even undeserved win, though it is usually overlooked that the 1956 Tour was the fastest to that point, at an average speed in excess of 36kph.

Chicago, IL

