Vuillermoz out for at least a month after being injured in auto crash - News Shorts
Multi-year suspensions for Costa Ricans who tested positive in 2015 home tour, Wanty-Groupe Gobert opening season at GP La Marseillaise AG2R La Mondiale 's Alexis Vuillermoz will be out of competition for at least a month while revering from injuries he suffered in an automobile crash on January 21. Vuillermoz suffered a "benign fracture of the first lumbar vertebra," according to Dr. Eric Bouvat, head doctor for the team. "Having this happen at the beginning of the season, it is important to remain optimistic," Vuillermoz said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC