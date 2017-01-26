Vuillermoz out for at least a month a...

Vuillermoz out for at least a month after being injured in auto crash - News Shorts

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Multi-year suspensions for Costa Ricans who tested positive in 2015 home tour, Wanty-Groupe Gobert opening season at GP La Marseillaise AG2R La Mondiale 's Alexis Vuillermoz will be out of competition for at least a month while revering from injuries he suffered in an automobile crash on January 21. Vuillermoz suffered a "benign fracture of the first lumbar vertebra," according to Dr. Eric Bouvat, head doctor for the team. "Having this happen at the beginning of the season, it is important to remain optimistic," Vuillermoz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC