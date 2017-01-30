Vegni kills off Savio's calls for a a...

Vegni kills off Savio's calls for a an extra mixed team at the Giro d'Italia

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Gianni Savio's hopes of a joint Androni Giocattoli-Nippo-Vini Fantini team at the Giro d'Italia have been short lived, with Mauro Vegni, the head of cycling at organiser RCS Sport confirming to Cyclingnews that he has no intention of inviting an extra team. RCS Sport awarded two wild cards to Italian teams: Bardiani-CSF and Wilier Triestina-Southeast, and two others to the Russian Gazprom-RusVelo team and CCC Sprandi Polkowice of Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC