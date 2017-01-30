Vegni kills off Savio's calls for a an extra mixed team at the Giro d'Italia

Gianni Savio's hopes of a joint Androni Giocattoli-Nippo-Vini Fantini team at the Giro d'Italia have been short lived, with Mauro Vegni, the head of cycling at organiser RCS Sport confirming to Cyclingnews that he has no intention of inviting an extra team. RCS Sport awarded two wild cards to Italian teams: Bardiani-CSF and Wilier Triestina-Southeast, and two others to the Russian Gazprom-RusVelo team and CCC Sprandi Polkowice of Poland.

