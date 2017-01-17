Vantornout misses Belgian selection f...

Vantornout misses Belgian selection for Cyclo-cross Worlds

7 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

For the first time in a decade, Klaas Vantornout will not be racing at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Luxembourg at the end of this month, having failed to make the Belgian selection for the event. The national coach Rudy De Bie chose Team Steylaerts' Gianni Vermeersch to fill the final slot over Vantornout and ride alongside defending World Champion Wout Van Aert .

Chicago, IL

