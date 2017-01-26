Van der Poel says riders should publish anti-doping data for transparency
Former cyclo-cross world champion, and pre-race favourite for this weekend's Worlds, Mathieu van der Poel has said that anti-doping controls should be made public by riders. The comments come after Kevin Pauwels posted his doping control form on Twitter earlier this week, swiftly followed by Van der Poel himself.
