Van der Poel hopes to return in time for Dutch national championships
Mathieu van der Poel will miss Sunday's Grand Prix Sven Nys in the wake of his heavy crash at the Azencross on Thursday , but the Beobank-Corendon rider is hopeful that he will be back in action in time to defend his Dutch national cyclo-cross title in Sint-Michielsgestel on January 8. Van der Poel lost control on a descent on the penultimate lap of Thursday's Azencross and had to be taken away on a stretcher. The Dutchman was taken to hospital but sustained no broken bones in the incident.
