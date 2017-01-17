Van der Breggen to start season with mountain bike race
Olympic Champion road race Anna van der Breggen will begin her 2017 season with a spot of mountain biking. At the end of this month, Van der Breggen will compete in Spain at the Costa Blanca Bike Race.
