Valverde to race Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in 2017

In a media release Thursday, the Movistar team outlined the race programmes of star GC riders Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana for 2017. Quintana told Colombian press on Wednesday that he would ride the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this season, calling it a ' final decision ' after team manager Eusebio Unzu had played down initial reports of the planned double attempt in December.

