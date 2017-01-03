Valverde, Greipel, Majka to line-up at Mallorca Challenge
Alejandro Valverde , Andre Greipel , Rafal Majka and Matteo Pelucchi will all ride at this month's Mallorca Challenge, the organisers have confirmed. The four riders will represent three of the four WorldTour teams that have been invited to take part in the four-day event.
