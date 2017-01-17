UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole books 491 mln eur writedown on French retail unit
Jan 20 Credit Agricole said on Friday it recorded a 491 million euro goodwill impairment charge on its French retail unit LCL, but that would not affect its 2016 dividend. Retail banks are feeling the pinch from years of low interest rates that encourage customers to renegotiate loans, putting pressure on revenues.
