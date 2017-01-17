Trump fans cheer speech, trade quips, at festive Tustin party
Trump supporters cheer as the 45th President of the United States takes the oath of office during a watch party in the courtyard of Kelly's Mens Shop in Tustin Friday. John Kelly, of Tustin, at left, gets in a selfie with Andy Wieland, of Banning and Eric Ballejo, of Rancho Cucamonga, at right, during an inauguration watch party in the courtyard of Kelly's Mens Shop in Tustin on Friday,.
