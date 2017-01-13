Trump and his Cabinet nominees: Here'...

Trump and his Cabinet nominees: Here's where they disagree

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Trump and his Cabinet nominees: Here's where they disagree Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are exposing several political differences. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://usat.ly/2jEmvc5 In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Marine general James Mattis as he leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, CIA Director-in-waiting Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security pick John Kelly have taken different positions from Trump on such issues as trade, border security, foreign policy, Iran, and - perhaps most frequently - Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC