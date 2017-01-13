Trump and his Cabinet nominees: Here's where they disagree Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are exposing several political differences. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://usat.ly/2jEmvc5 In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Marine general James Mattis as he leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, CIA Director-in-waiting Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security pick John Kelly have taken different positions from Trump on such issues as trade, border security, foreign policy, Iran, and - perhaps most frequently - Russia.

