Troia off to quick start in Vuelta a San Juan

Oliviero Troia isn't wasting anytime finding his spot in the pro peleton. The 22-year-old Italian, who signed his first pro contract with UAE Abu Dhabi this year, came close to taking his first win just six days into the season Saturday when he came second to Max Richeze during stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan .

Chicago, IL

