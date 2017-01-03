Tour Down Under: Thomas and Sergio Henao headline Team Sky line-up
Nairo Quintana, Luke Rowe and Chris Froome rides in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de Franc Thomas revealed at the end of last year that he would kick his year off in Australia and on Friday, Team Sky announced the seven riders that will race the Tour Down Under alongside the Welshman. Joining Thomas will be Henao's cousin Sebastian, Classics men Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard and sprinters Owain Doull and Danny van Poppel.
